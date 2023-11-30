Cooler temperatures settle in to end the week

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A front will pass through the region overnight and usher in cooler air to end the week. Low temperatures will be in the teens to 20s overnight with mostly clear skies.

It will be partly cloudy Thursday with more clouds moving in through the later afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 30s for nearly everyone. The cloud cover is unfortunate, as the northern lights look to be out dancing Thursday night. A bright moon will not help our chances at seeing the lights, either.

Friday remains chilly with highs in the 30s once again, but temperatures will rebound closer to average over the weekend with some spots climbing into the 40s.

It will be breezy on Sunday and Monday. Warmer air moves in next week, too. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday, but we could have some spots climb near or into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
The Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes their calls for service logs open to the public.
Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes service calls public
Child involved in a hit and run crash on E. Signal Drive.
Child involved in hit and run crash
The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say
Governor Noem's "Freedom Works Here" campaign numbers are not representative of the bigger...
Economic developers frustrated by ‘misleading’ data from Governor Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Campaign

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild today then much colder Thursday and Friday
One more mild day before cooler temperatures return
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild today into Wednesday.
Staying mild through the middle of the week