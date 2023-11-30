Cooler temperatures settle in to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A front will pass through the region overnight and usher in cooler air to end the week. Low temperatures will be in the teens to 20s overnight with mostly clear skies.

It will be partly cloudy Thursday with more clouds moving in through the later afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 30s for nearly everyone. The cloud cover is unfortunate, as the northern lights look to be out dancing Thursday night. A bright moon will not help our chances at seeing the lights, either.

Friday remains chilly with highs in the 30s once again, but temperatures will rebound closer to average over the weekend with some spots climbing into the 40s.

It will be breezy on Sunday and Monday. Warmer air moves in next week, too. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday, but we could have some spots climb near or into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

