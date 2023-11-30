Cooking with Eric - Sausage and Cheese Egg Muffins

The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Do you love sausage and cheddar cheese? These muffins are for you! Perfect portable breakfast you can make ahead of time!

First, brown a half pound of breakfast sausage with a quarter cup of finely diced onion. Then add a minced garlic clove, as well as a quarter teaspoon each of chili powder, salt and black pepper. Cook until garlic is golden, but do not burn!

Remove from heat. In a bowl, whisk 6 eggs, then add a quarter cup of salsa, and a bit more salt and pepper to taste.

Grease a muffin pan. Place beef mixture on the bottom of each muffin cup. Then pour the egg mixture on top, to the rim. Lastly, generously top with some Mexican blend cheese.

Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20 to 22 minutes until eggs are set.

Serve immediately! Or freeze for future use.

