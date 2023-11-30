Cloudy with a few flurries overnight

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cloudy skies are expected overnight. Unfortunately, the dancing aurora will not be visible across western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. A few flurries will be possible around the Black Hills region, too. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.

Friday will still be a little chilly as highs will be just below normal. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 30s for many to end the week.

Mild air settles in this weekend. Highs will make it into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be pretty windy across the region, with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Monday will stay breezy, but temperatures will warm up closer to 50°. A few showers will be possible on Monday across the region, with some snow mixing in for the higher elevations of the hills. Tuesday will vary between the 40s and 50s for much of the region.

Wednesday is going to be pretty warm! Highs will be in the mid 60s. The record high for Wednesday is 65°, which was set in 1981. We could come very close to tying or breaking it. Thursday will be just as warm!

