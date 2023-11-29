Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the top of the music charts

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It isn’t lonely at the top for Taylor Swift – “the guy on the Chiefs” is also making number one hits.

According to Billboard, “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” Travis Kelce’s duet with his brother Jason Kelce, has reached No. 1 on both the rock digital song sales and holiday digital song sales charts.

The song debuted two weeks ago.

The day after its release, it had already topped the iTunes charts.

“Fairytale of Philadelphia” is featured on the upcoming charity album by Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Meanwhile, Swift’s still basking in the “Afterglow” of her latest success.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and her single “Cruel Summer” is No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
The Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes their calls for service logs open to the public.
Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes service calls public
The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Child involved in a hit and run crash on E. Signal Drive.
Child involved in hit and run crash

Latest News

Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter’s intimate funeral is held in the town where she and her husband were born
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
FILE - Evan Ellingson attends the world premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" on June 24, 2009 in...
‘My Sister’s Keeper’ actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35 from fentanyl overdose
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza ahead of last planned hostage swap