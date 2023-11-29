Tips to prevent package theft this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It can be a terrible feeling, to order something online for a loved one or yourself and when it arrives, someone nabs it off the front porch.

With National Package Protection Day coming up on Wednesday, we wanted to share some tips to reduce the risk of someone else grabbing your deliveries. Mark Inglett with the USPS says there are a few solutions to greatly mitigate the risk of this happening to you.

The most straightforward is to always make sure you are home when deliveries arrive. Since this may not be possible for some due to work, Inglett suggests that you select the hold for pickup option or ship the package to your place of work if possible. If you are shipping to your house, Inglett says the most important thing to remember is to always check your porch to see if something came in.

”Some folks will come home and go directly in their garage and don’t check the front porch. They may have a package sitting there on the porch and they may not see it overnight and the next thing you know they go to work and there’s that package still sitting there,” said Inglett.

Additionally, you can schedule a time for your package to arrive or choose to require a signature when the package arrives. Whatever option works best for you, make sure to be aware of the risks of leaving your deliveries unattended.

