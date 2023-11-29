South Dakota Mines annual holiday Parade of Trees open to the public

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines annual holiday Parade of Trees is inviting community members to vote for their favorite displays. The event will take place at Surbeck Center’s Beck Ballroom on campus, from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 29-30, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. This year’s theme is Myths and Legends.

The “People’s Choice Award” will be given to the team with the most votes from the public. Other awards will include the best theme fit, best lighting, best representation of the department, and most unique. The winners of each category will be announced on Friday after the voting has closed.

The display creations have been made by student organizations or departments on campus and the Parade of Trees is sponsored by the Office of Student Engagement at Mines. Additionally, the office is accepting donations of lightly used books at the Parade of Trees for Black Hills Reads.

