Rapid City street management gets an upgrade to its salt brine machine

While we all have our fingers crossed that the snow won’t be too heavy this year, the city may soon get better at dealing with it.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While we all have our fingers crossed that the snow won’t be too heavy this year, the city may soon get better at dealing with it.

The Rapid City Public Works Committee approved a measure allowing the city to purchase a new salt brine machine. Salt brine mixture is sprayed on roads to prepare for snow, making it harder for ice to form. The old machine is about a decade old and hasn’t been able to meet the demand needed to cover the streets in the city efficiently.

The new proposed machine can produce about double the amount of salt brine compared to its predecessor and takes fewer hands to operate. This will allow for more plow and brine trucks to stay on the road, making the whole process more efficient.

”It is a machine that is capable of running itself so the idea behind it is that our operators for the trucks putting the brine onto the roads should be able to come back in while their loading their trucks, load the brine machine up, and leave it be. And it should be ready for the next round for the truck to pull in,” said Jeremy Cahill the Street Maintenance Supervisor for Rapid City.

The proposal now heads to Rapid City Council next week to be voted on. If approved, Cahill is optimistic this new machine will be up and running after the start of the new year.

