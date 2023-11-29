One more mild day before cooler temperatures return

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect mostly clear skies overnight as temperatures bottom out in the 20s for much of the area.

It will be sunny once again for Wednesday with mild temperatures hanging on for one more day. Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s for the region.

Colder temperatures will settle in to end the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 30s for much of the area. Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday and mostly cloudy by Friday. No precipitation is expected.

Temperatures return closer to average over the weekend with many spots returning to the 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Next week will be warmer, too. Highs will be in the 50s for many and on Wednesday, we could flirt with 60° temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.