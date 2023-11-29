Mysterious respiratory illness in dogs might not be cause for concern yet

More than 12 states have reported this respiratory illness in dogs.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A possible new bacterial infection has been affecting dogs’ respiratory systems across the country, leaving pet parents worried about the health of their animals.

According to CNN, at least 12 states have reported an infectious respiratory disease affecting dogs. As experts work to understand this disease, many vets are wondering if this is actually a new disease or an old one that hasn’t been part of the wider conversation yet.

”So that’s the hard part. We have limitations, like I said, sometimes in our testing ability, and reportability, everything’s just a little bit harder. Like I said it’s never been shown that this is a new bug, it might be just a new conversation about an old bug,” said Serena Heig, a veterinarian at Mountain View Animal Hospital.

Symptoms include everything from coughing to pneumonia, and if your dog starts showing symptoms, or you’re worried about their health, the best thing to do is isolate them from other dogs.

”Certain precautions, if you know your dog isn’t feeling well, keep them away from other dogs. It’s typically very contagious so if your dog isn’t feeling well keep them away from other dogs, and avoid the dog parks. If you see a dog or hear a dog that’s coughing or showing symptoms keep your distance,” continued Heig.

Heig also said if your pet starts showing symptoms, the best thing to do is call your vet and go from there.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Kids at Little Tatanka Day Care are gathered around for story time.
How one daycare in Pine Ridge supports students and teachers
The next open water scuba diving class at Black Hills Aquatic Adventures is in January and...
Dive in with Black Hills Aquatic Adventures

Latest News

United Way of the Black Hills hosts second fundraiser of the year
United Way of the Black Hills holds “Get the Pack Back 2.0” fundraiser
Be sure to check your porch often to see if your packages came in.
Tips to prevent package theft this holiday season
With this machine, salt brine trucks will now be able to fill up without waiting.
Rapid City street management gets an upgrade to its salt brine machine
The Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes their calls for service logs open to the public.
Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes service calls public