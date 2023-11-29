Holiday highlights in Custer, extravaganza of events starts Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - December in Custer is jam-packed with events. On Dec. 2 there will be nine events, starting at 9 a.m. in the morning.

One family-friendly event on Saturday will be the candy cane hunt at the Custer Elementary School. The hunt is for kids under 10 and will start at 9:30 a.m.

“I have some elves helping me. We will be hiding some candy canes all over the playground and then the kiddos just come and find candy canes. Some will be marked with special prizes,” said Dawn Murray, executive director of the Custer Chamber of Commerce.

Follow this link to check out all of the other events in Custer in December.

For more information on events in Custer and their partnership with Hill City, check out the interview above.

