DWU to launch new associate degree nursing program in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dakota Wesleyan University, situated in Mitchell, South Dakota, has announced that it will be expanding its Nursing program to Rapid City starting August 2024. The expansion was approved by the South Dakota Board of Nursing in August and by the university’s board of trustees in October.

The program in Rapid City will offer an Associate of Science degree, and students enrolling in the program will not require a License Practical Nurse (LPN) license. The program will be available throughout the year and will take 24 months to complete. Upon graduation and passing the required state licensing exam, students will earn a two-year Registered Nurse (RN) degree. It doesn’t matter if the students have prior healthcare experience or not, they can enter the program at any stage of their career.

DWU president Dan Kittle is excited about the launch. “There is great demand for nurses throughout our region and Dakota Wesleyan University wants to be an active partner in meeting that need. We developed this unique program as a response to requests from practitioners in the Rapid City area. With their input, and our long history of educating nurses, we have developed a program that will be compelling for students and will prepare them for excellence in their profession.”

DWU Director of Nursing Dr. Penny Tilton knows that the program will bring value to the Rapid City region. “With DWU’s more than 100 years of experience offering a high-quality nursing education, we know we will be a good fit. Our full-time instructors on site and the excellent relationships we are developing with partners like Monument Health, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, and others, will ensure that our graduates are well-prepared to enter the nursing field. Their ties to the region will hopefully mean that a high percentage will choose to stay and work in the Black Hills area.”

President Kittle concluded, “We are eager to serve the Rapid City community. We know there is a great need for nurses, and we believe it is a strong market for students. We have a deep tradition of educating nurses and we are eager to do that work in Rapid City with this distinctive two-year option.”

The program launch was announced at an afternoon press conference held at the David Lust Accelerator Building located at 18 E. Main Street in Rapid City.

DWU is currently accepting applications for the program. Interested individuals can learn more by following this link or by contacting the DWU Admissions office at 605-995-2650 or by emailing admissions@dwu.edu.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.