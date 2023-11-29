Child involved in hit and run crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Shortly after noon on Tuesday, a child was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Star Village.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, after hitting the child, the vehicle is said to have stopped and the driver fled on foot.

Police were on scene investigating the incident and also brought a dog to search the area.

One person has been taken into custody, and the child was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We will keep you updated if we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.