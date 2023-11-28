Spearfish Fire Department getting new training facility

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish Fire Department will soon get an overhaul on its training program with a new advanced training facility in the works.

The building itself is a prefabricated design and most of the planning on the layout has already been determined. The next step is to determine where it will be built.

In terms of why the facility is being planned, the Spearfish Fire Department comprises a mostly volunteer workforce, making the need to train firefighters even more crucial.

This facility would include hands-on training with equipment firefighters will use every day, putting trainees in situations that they may not have had the chance to go through.

“But you know when you get to it with our equipment, how do we go to our equipment, how do you pump water with our equipment, how do you bring water to our equipment, how do you do that? The national and the board-certified training is great stuff, but hands-on with what you’re offering (is important),” said Scott Deaver, Spearfish fire chief.

Work on the new facility is expected to begin next year with Deaver hopeful that it will be up and running by the end of the year.

