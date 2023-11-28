Residents at Echo Ridge handmake winter garments for presidential statues

Residents spend all year creating hats and scarves to put on the statutes in the winter.
Residents spend all year creating hats and scarves to put on the statutes in the winter.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Santa and his elves aren’t the only ones busy this holiday season.

Residents at Echo Ridge Independent Living in Rapid City are creating winter gear for the presidential statues in downtown Rapid City.

A group of ladies’ crotchet hats and scarves for those in need every year. So far, they have made 50 garments.

A group of ladies’ crotchet hats and scarves for those in need every year. So far, they have made 50 garments.

They want to keep making more but need yarn donations.

This project is not limited to the statutes downtown, the ladies make hats, scarves, and blankets for other organizations too.

“We’ve taken hats to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission. “We’ve donated hats to the cancer care unit, blankets, lap robes, baby items to Birth Right and other agencies throughout the town,” said Jan Albright, crocheter and resident at Echo Ridge.

Donations of yarn can be dropped off at Echo Ridge in Rapid City at 821 Fox Run Dr.

A group of ladies’ crotchet hats and scarves for those in need every year. So far, they have made 50 garments.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Kids at Little Tatanka Day Care are gathered around for story time.
How one daycare in Pine Ridge supports students and teachers
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

KOTA Territory News at Noon
KOTA Territory News at Noon
Tina Neumann, director of Church Response shares the impact the organization has on Rapid City.
Church Response aids community, sees rise in demand for services
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Childcare funding is getting a boost thanks to new grants aimed at solving root problems.
Rapid City organizations will receive childcare funding planning grants to help strengthen services