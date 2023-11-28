Mild today into Wednesday.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies are expected today with warmer temperatures settling in. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s across the area. It could get a bit breezy at times with a few gusts up to, or exceeding, 30 mph. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Chilly air returns to end the week with highs in the 30s Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures rebound into the 40s over the weekend with 50s likely returning next week.

No precipitation is expected the next 7 days, at least.

