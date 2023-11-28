Man charged in $80,000 chicken heist

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - An $80,000 chicken heist was foiled in South Carolina and a truck driver was taken into custody, WIS reports.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Thomas, 55, was supposed to deliver 41,000 pounds of chicken to two locations in Milton, Georgia, but had other plans to make cash.

“I don’t know how you get $80,000 worth of chicken out of the plant in the first place,” said an anonymous worker at Pilgrims Pride Plant.

Sumter County deputies along with the assistance from Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas on Saturday evening.

According to authorities, Thomas was hired by Pilgrim’s Pride to deliver chicken. Authorities believe Thomas had intentions of selling it.

A worker at Pilgrim’s Pride says these types of thefts keep happening.

“I’m not entirely sure how this is happening to be honest,” the worker said. “That’s a lot of chicken to be stolen out of there twice so I really have no idea how they’re even doing it and what they’re doing to stop it.”

Investigators believe Thomas sold part of the load of chicken he was transporting to various locations and was in the process of selling more when deputies pulled him over for a traffic stop.

When Thomas gave consent to deputies to search the truck, the investigator saw pallets loaded with cases of frozen chicken which was confirmed to be stolen from Pilgrim’s Pride.

Thomas was arrested with approximately seven pallets loaded with 215 cases of chicken that weighed 8,000 pounds.

It is believed Thomas sold about 33,000 pounds of chicken.

Thomas is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

The worker gave insight into what the company could do to better manage the security of the plant.

“I guess the checkpoint to make sure on who’s coming in and out, what’s on the trucks and all of that,” the worker said. “I have no idea on how they get the trucks out there cause usually there’s these big trucks with freezers in them so I’m guessing they have one of those.”

If found guilty, Thomas can spend up to 10 years in prison.

Thomas appeared in court on Monday morning and was granted a $50,000 bond, but has yet to pay it.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.