Live interview with SD Mines men’s basketball coach Eric Glenn

Glenn discusses his team’s game plan ahead of matchup with Yellow Jackets
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ahead of Monday’s rivalry game between South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State, Andrew Lind caught up with Hardrockers head coach Eric Glenn to discuss how Mines would play BH. Glenn explained his team’s keys to success, and what it means for his players to compete in this game and atmosphere.

The Hardrockers defeated the Yellow Jackets 77-69, while on the women’s side BH won 64-45.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Multiple South Dakota communities awarded child care grants

Latest News

BH women's, men's basketball teams split wins over SD Mines
BH women’s, men’s basketball teams split wins over SD Mines
BH women's, men's basketball teams split wins over SD Mines
BH women, men's basketball split wins over SD Mines
Live interview with SD Mines men's basketball coach Eric Glenn
Live interview with SD Mines men's basketball coach Eric Glenn
BH basketball transforms Ragsdale into complete player
BH basketball transforms Ragsdale into complete player