Live interview with SD Mines men’s basketball coach Eric Glenn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ahead of Monday’s rivalry game between South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State, Andrew Lind caught up with Hardrockers head coach Eric Glenn to discuss how Mines would play BH. Glenn explained his team’s keys to success, and what it means for his players to compete in this game and atmosphere.

The Hardrockers defeated the Yellow Jackets 77-69, while on the women’s side BH won 64-45.

