Church Response aids community, sees rise in demand for services

Tina Neumann, director of Church Response shares the impact the organization has on Rapid City.
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Church Response lends a helping hand to those in need. Now, that the Hope Center building will close on Dec. 8 Tina Neumann, the new director of Church Response says they will help where they can.

Church Response gives out food, helps people manage their utility bills, and assists people in getting a copy of their birth certificate and/or identification.

In the last quarter, Church Response helped 953 people in our community, handing out 13,000 pounds of food. In the last month, the amount of people needing toiletries has doubled. Half of the people Church Response has helped are working, and Neumann attributes the hike in rent to unbalanced budgets. “We have many people who work, but they are just coming up short,” says Neumann.

Neumann shares the best way to help out Church Response is through monetary funds. Those can be mailed to Church Response at 30 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701.

For more information check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

