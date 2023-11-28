BH women’s, men’s basketball teams split wins over SD Mines

Yellow Jacket women dominate, Hardrocker men sneak past with victory
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday night in Spearfish, the South Dakota Mines men’s and women’s basketball teams faced off with Black Hills State in a rivalry doubleheader. In the women’s game, Black Hills State pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated Mines 64-45. However in the night cap, the South Dakota Mines men’s team snuck past BH 77-69.

