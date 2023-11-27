Staying mild through the middle of the week

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are partly cloudy overnight as low temperatures drop into the 20s for many. A few spots will make their way into the teens by morning.

Sunny skies are expected Tuesday with warmer temperatures settling in. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s across the area. It could get a bit breezy at times with a few gusts up to, or exceeding, 30 mph. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Chilly air returns to end the week with highs in the 30s Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures rebound into the 40s over the weekend with 50s likely returning next week.

