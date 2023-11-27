Senator John Thune reacts to Farm Bill extension

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Amidst the threat of a government shutdown and no clear 2023 farm bill in sight, an extension to the 2018 farm bill was passed in Congress about a week ago.

The 2023 Farm Bill has been discussed at length by Congressional Republicans and Democrats but neither side seems to agree on just what should be included in the bill. The Farm Bill is voted on every five years to determine funding for crop insurance, conservation programs, farm subsidies, and many more programs related to agriculture.

Without a draft bill in either the House or Senate, it was decided to extend the previous bill for another year to give lawmakers time to come up with a 2024 Farm Bill. Senator John Thune of South Dakota supports the extension but emphasizes the need for a full bill.

”But it is not substitute for a multi-year re-authorization the reason we do form bills every four or five years is a lot changes every four or five years. and economic conditions have changed commodity prices have weakened and input costs have dramatically increased and so margins have started to shrink and overall net farm income is gonna down significantly this year,” said Senator Thune.

The 2018 Farm Bill is now set to expire on Sept. 30 next year.

