Plenty of sunshine but still chilly for Monday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This evening will remain chilly, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the teens to 20s. Wind chills will cause temperatures to feel like they are in the single digits to teens this evening. The cold feels like temperatures will continue into the morning hours on Monday; highs will climb into the 30s and 40s. This week, we will see a rollercoaster of temperatures; however, we will see seasonable temperatures return later in the week.

