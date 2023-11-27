Dive in with Black Hills Aquatic Adventures

The next open water scuba diving class at Black Hills Aquatic Adventures is in January and...
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When it comes to winter activities in the Black Hills, ice skating, skiing, or snowboarding might come to mind, but what about scuba diving?

Seven years ago, Jim Wallace moved to Rapid City, and after noticing a lack of diving shops in West River, he opened Black Hills Aquatic Adventures.

At the dive shop, people can obtain their open-water scuba diver certificate and eventually work their way up to obtain an instructor certification.

And by using the pool at the Roosevelt Swim Center, Wallace offers classes year-round.

“Well people want to travel and lots of times they want to get certified, and they don’t want to actually go through the whole process on their vacation so, they come here,” said Wallace.

In the last year, Wallace and his team of instructors have certified nearly 700 people in various courses at Black Hills Aquatic Adventures.

Black Hills Aquatic Adventures is located at 402 E Fairmount Blvd in Rapid City.

For more information on classes and certifications click, here.

