BH basketball transforms Ragsdale into complete player

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifth year guard Matthew Ragsdale found his way to the Black Hills State men’s basketball team last season after a three year stint with Western Colorado.

Ragsdale has become one of the nation’s best offensive players in Division II college basketball, and thanks to former BH star Joel Scott, the Yellow Jackets get to enjoy Ragsdale for another year. Scott and Ragsdale grew up together near Colorado Springs, Colorado, and attended Lewis Palmer High School where the duo went onto win the 4A state championship their senior year.

Both Scott and Ragsdale received scholarships to play at Black Hills State, and while Scott signed with BH, Ragsdale did not. After three years in Gunnison, Colorado, with the Mountaineers, Ragsdale transferred to Black Hills State and united with his friend and former high school teammate.

“That was honestly really easy coming here,” Ragsdale said. “In high school we dominated in the post, and I kind of did the same thing in high school from an offensive standpoint. With both of our growths over those three years, it was fun last year.”

Ragsdale excelled as an offensive threat with Western Colorado, but the team didn’t win. The Mountaineers went just 5-23 during Ragsdale junior season.

“He didn’t maybe have the success from a team standpoint at Western Colorado with his three years there,” said Black Hills State men’s basketball head coach Ryan Thompson. “He saw what Joel (Scott) was doing here from a team regard, and so we were all in on Matthew, we knew he’d fit in with our team.”

Since joining the Yellow Jackets, Thompson has helped develop Ragsdale into a complete player. He isn’t just an offensive threat, but he has improved into a high-level playmaker too.

“He’s a willing passer and has then he has the ability to make those passes,” Thompson said. “It makes it difficult for opposing teams to decide if they’re are going to play him 1-on-1, or are they going to bring a lot of help to him and force other guys to beat them.”

“I mean at Western, you could score a lot, but we didn’t win games, and winning is the most important thing at the end of the day,” Ragsdale continued. “Getting your teammates involved, making the right play, that’s what winning is, as long as you do that you’re going to be okay.”

Thompson says despite all of Ragsdale’s on the court talents, his best quality is belief in himself.

“He’s got a real confidence because what he’s accomplished in his college career,” Thompson said. “Him being in his fifth year, him having the career he’s had to this point, he has a lot of credibility with everyone in the local room, and then you can just see him play and see how good he is.”

