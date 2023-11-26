Windy and cold for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tonight will be the night to bundle up, as the evening hours will be quite chilly, with temperatures in the 20s but wind chills in the teens to single digits. A few light snow showers are also in the forecast. A wind advisory will go into effect at 9 PM this evening for most of western South Dakota a quick cold front will move through the region this evening. The wind advisory will continue into Sunday ending at 2 PM. Temperatures for Sunday afternoon will be in the 30s for many, but it will be windy. Gusts could exceed 50 mph at times. That will make it feel like the teens to 20s for much of the day.

Warmer air returns next week with high temperatures climbing back into the 40s and 50s. It will be sunny and quiet for much of the week.

