Growing up in big family proves useful for SD Mines’ Rama

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines’ fifth year point guard Alejandro Rama is on pace for yet another successful season with the Hardrockers.

The Red Cloud High School alum turned three time all-conference player is representing his hometown of Pine Ridge well.

“I wanted to stay home so that I could stay connected with like my younger siblings,” Rama said. “I have a lot of younger siblings, so that was kind of another thing that went into to making my decision. [I’m] able to make and impact on the youth, and the community around here.”

Rama is back for his fifth and final season on Eric Glenn’s roster, and he’s blossomed into a superstar for the team. He is not only the go-to offensive option, but also a floor general; and he credits his 14 siblings as the one’s who prepared him to manage his teammates.

“Having younger siblings, trying to be a role model for them, and lead them in the right way, and dealing with so many personalities is kind of like the same for my team,” Rama explained. “Being able to juggle all that at home, kind of makes basketball a little bit easier.”

“[I] prefer to get a four year guys like that and when you do have them in the program this long they understand the system, and the more comfortable they get in the system, the better they can execute it.” Glenn said.

During Rama’s freshman season, he learned from former Hardrocker Allec Williams who made sure the youngster would be prepared for his sophomore campaign.

“He had to play against our starting point guard at that time Allec Williams who was a special player for us also, and I think he learned a lot from him,” Glenn said. “The next year, he basically got thrown to the wolves. “He was our guy, and he’s been able to do that every since.”

Rama and the Hardrockers are on the road Saturday at MSU Billings before playing in Spearfish on Monday against Black Hills State.

