City Parks and Recreation issues 2023-24 online winter program guide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Parks and Recreation Department of the City has released its Winter Program Guide for the year 2023. You can access the guide on the Department’s homepage.

This year, the program guide has expanded from 28 pages to 44 pages, providing a comprehensive and detailed guide on the activities, programs, lessons, special events, and leagues offered by the Department’s various divisions. The guide contains information on admission rates, online activity registration, facility policies, safety rules, contact information, hours of operation, gym rental fees, and other important details.

The guide covers a wide range of activities including ice skating, hockey programs, and leagues, learn-to-skate classes, and public skate rates at the Roosevelt Ice Arena. The Aquatics Division offers winter youth and adult swim lessons, health and safety program courses, lifeguard, CPR, and scuba diver certifications and training, fitness and exercise classes, and water polo at the Roosevelt Swim Center. Additionally, the guide includes information on winter basketball leagues, spring volleyball leagues, adult hockey leagues, outdoor ice rinks, and much more.

“The Winter Guide is a great resource, providing important information on everything you want or need to know about our Recreation Division programs, activities, and events,” said Doug Lowe, Recreation Department director. “If you want to know our hours of operation for the Swim Center’s leisure and lap pools when school is out for the holidays, it’s in the Guide. If you want to know about special events at our facilities, scheduling a birthday party, how to register for leagues, classes, and lessons, it’s in the Guide.

“Our Winter Guide help you to plan ahead and consider options for kids and family activities. We offer numerous programs, classes, lessons, and special events at the Swim Center and the Ice Arena during the long winter season. Our activity leagues are very popular and there is literally activities, classes, and event for people of all ages.”

The Guide provides information about various recreational activities such as youth programs, adult sports leagues, youth sports camps, and certification programs through the aquatics division. It also contains a list and location of the City’s parks and off-leash areas. Moreover, it includes the schedule for the Badlands Sabres ice hockey team, information on February’s Black Hills Gold Rush program presented by the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and the Black Hills Skating Academy, and other special event programs.

The Parks and Recreation Department’s page has the 44-page Guide available online. For more information, please contact 605-394-5223.

