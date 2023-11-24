Very cold today; continued chilly this weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Watch out for slippery roads today, especially in the Hills and in Wyoming where more snow fell. Even in Rapid City, a few side streets may be a little slick this morning.

Flurries continue today, but should taper off later this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and it will stay cold with highs in the teens and 20s.

Skies clear up on Saturday with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon for everyone. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s across the region. It will be cold for the Festival of Lights in downtown Rapid City as temperatures will be in the 20s and wind chill values drop into the teens. Sunday will be in the 30s for many with mostly sunny skies.

We really warm up next week with high temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 50s across the region. Expect plenty of sunshine all next week, too. Temperatures return to normal by week’s end after the massage of a cold front.

