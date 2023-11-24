South Dakota’s snowplow naming extravaganza ends Nov. 30

South Dakota DOT is ready for your creative snowplow names. Enter by November 30.
By Keith Grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Put your creative hat on. It’s time for the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s annual snowplow naming contest.

“Betty White-Out,” won the spot on a snowplow’s windshield for the Rapid City area in 2022. This statewide contest seems to bring out the ingeniousness of the area. In the 2022 statewide match-up, “West River Shiver” made it to the finals but fell to “Blizzard Buster” from the Mitchell region.

Be prepared for the winter weather with these reminders.

“What we ask is you help keep us safe by not passing a plow when visibility is reduced, staying behind the plow, because that’s our best road. The road in front is much worse. It’s snow-covered, it’s ice-covered, it’s slippery,” says Mike Carlson, Rapid City area engineer for the SDDOT.

Carlson says more than 100 plows clear the roads in the Rapid City region and more than 400 statewide. Many plows have yet to earn a name.

You have until November 30 to enter your original snowplow name. Just follow this link.

