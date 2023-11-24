Rush’s Soper celebrates career milestone

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In early November, Rapid City Rush forward Jimmy Soper recorded his 100th point in the ECHL against the Tulsa Oilers.

“You want to prove like, ‘Hey listen, you might’ve gotten rid of me, but I’m going to prove to you like maybe you shouldn’t have,” said Rapid City Rush coach Scott Burt, when asked about Soper scoring against his former team.

“To do it back in Tulsa obviously felt pretty good after a year and a half there and then to get traded here,” Soper said. “[I] still have a good connection with a lot of guys on the team and the fans there...obviously to come out with the two points on top of the 100th point was awesome.”

Soper was traded to the Rush from the Oilers in the middle of last season...and Scott Burt says the forward is exactly the type of player the team needed.

“He at the time fit what we needed, and almost a little change of identity,” Burt said. “He’s a rugged player, he shows up every day, and he wants to learn, he wants to grow. He’s in my office asking to go over shifts with him, he just wants to become a better hockey player.”

In 15 games played this season, the Canadian has logged four goals and three assists. But forget the personal accolades, Soper just wants to focus on the team.

“[I’m] pretty proud of myself, but there’s still a lot to go, and I think I still have quite a bit left in the tank,” Soper said. “The goal here is to win a championship now.”

Soper and the Rush are back on home ice Friday against the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05 p.m.

