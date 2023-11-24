Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix. London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow showers move into the area Thanksgiving
One day half-price sale for 2024 season passes for recreation facilities
How students would cook a turkey and for how long.
First graders tell us how they would cook a turkey
The National Retail Federation says that holiday spending is forecasted to hit between 957 and...
Forecast for holiday shopping this year
A German cuisine in the Black Hills
Multicultural restaurants are migrating to the Black Hills

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Qatari Foreign Ministry confirms release of 24 hostages, including 13 Israelis, after seven weeks in captivity in Gaza
It is once again time to announce the annual South Dakota State Railroad Museum’s Trees and...
Railroad museum announces annual trees and trains exhibit schedule
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
Ice skating is a popular past time in Rapid City.
City’s Roosevelt Swim Center, ice arena offers holiday fun options for kids & holiday visitors