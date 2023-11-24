Local cheerleaders perform in Macy’s Day parade

Lakota Tech, Belle Fourche and Little Wound cheerleaders selected
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Five high school cheerleaders from the Black Hills were selected to perform in this year’s Macy’s Day parade in New York City.

Lakota Tech’s Adrianne Slow Bear, Drew Slow Bear, Caitlyn Ghost Bear, Belle Fourche’s Amiyah Gomez and Little Wound’s Aroha Clifford were a few of the girls selected, out of the hundreds that applied. The girls spent the week in the Big Apple doing rehearsals, sightseeing and performing, Lakota Tech’s Misty Mousseaux tells KOTA Sports. Mousseaux says the girls were chosen by a production company after sending in video submissions, or by receiving special invitations.

The cheerleaders performed a 90-second routine in the Macy’s Day parade on Thursday.

