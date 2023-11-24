Lace up those sneakers for the annual Black Hills Runner Club Turkey Trot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While some families spend their Thanksgiving Day waiting for food to be made, others decide to spend the turkey holiday getting some exercise.

Despite a cold Thanksgiving Day, nearly 1,300 people turned out for the annual Black Hills Runners Club Turkey Trot.

Whether it’s your first turkey trot or a Thanksgiving tradition, participants said it’s a perfect way to spend the day.

“It’s a tradition to always go out for the turkey trot, great way to get Thanksgiving started, burn a few of those calories before you consume even more of them,” Jessica Linquist, president of the Black Hills Runners Club.

“To try something new, I’ve never done this before, and I thought it would be fun to do. Something new and different, it’s cold out why not,” said Kaylee and Jackie Simon, a mother, daughter duo running in the turkey trot for the first time.

You can either walk or run the 3.1 miles and people from across the Black Hills come out to the event to have fun and meet new people.

Some even went the extra mile by bringing out their most festive costumes.

“It’s a tradition because we’re on the turkey trot and you have to wear something like turkeyish,” said one young runner on the importance of dressing up for the turkey trot.

“People usually really like it; they like to grab pictures and I think it just makes everyone enjoy the turkey trot even more,” said Will Dirks, who came to the run dressed as a giant turkey.

“Well, I knew that others had dressed up for it, I’d seen it in the past. She works at a party store so; I told her to peek and see if they had any and Tada,” said the Simons.

The Black Hills Runners Club has hosted the turkey trot for the past 44 years in Rapid City.

