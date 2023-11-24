Help save a live by taking part in the RCFD pre-hospital trauma life support class

Pre-hospital care can help people receive medical attention sooner, which can be the difference between life and death.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you experience a medical emergency or an accident, the time it takes to get to the hospital can mean the difference between living and dying.

Pre-hospital care helps bridge the gap by providing medical care to a patient before they even see a doctor, but not everyone knows what to do.

That’s why the Rapid City Fire Department is hosting a Pre-Hospital Trauma Support (PHTLS) class for the community.

The class will teach people skills like how to assess both the scene and the patients, how to stop bleeding, how to clear an airway, and other life-saving techniques.

“60% of casualties usually happen either on the scene or on the way to the hospital. So, PHTLS and knowing and understanding that can definitely increase that patient’s chances of survival,” said Captain Jason Reitz with the Rapid City Fire Department.

The class is December 12 & 13 and will take place at Rapid City Fire Station 2. The last day to register for the class is Friday, November 24.

The cost for the class is $200 and to register contact Jason Reitz at 605-394-4180.

