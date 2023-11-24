Cold Friday with a few flurries possible

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Use caution if you must be out and about this evening or overnight. Wet roads may turn slippery in spots. Temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens across the region with a few lingering snow showers possible.

Flurries continue into Friday, but should taper off later in the day. Skies will remain cloudy and it will stay cold with highs in the teens and 20s.

Skies clear up on Saturday with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon for everyone. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s across the region. It will be cold for the Festival of Lights in downtown Rapid City as temperatures will be in the 20s and wind chill values drop into the teens. Sunday will be in the 30s for many with mostly sunny skies.

We really warm up next week with high temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 50s across the region. Expect plenty of sunshine all next week, too.

