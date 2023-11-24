City’s Roosevelt Swim Center, ice arena offers holiday fun options for kids & holiday visitors

Ice skating is a popular past time in Rapid City.
Ice skating is a popular past time in Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Thanksgiving around the corner and many families preparing for an extended holiday, hosts are looking for fun activities to do with children on school recess and family and friends staying over for several days. The City of Roosevelt Park has come up with some convenient options for fun experiences this holiday weekend to burn off a few holiday calories and a cure for ‘cabin fever’.

Both the Roosevelt Park Swim Center and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena are closed on Thursday to observe the Thanksgiving Day holiday. However, the facilities are offering open swimming and public skating options for the public from Friday through Sunday.

The Rapid City Swim Center is closed on Thanksgiving Day but will be open on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. With no school all week for many youths, the open swim is scheduled each day beginning at noon. However, after 4 p.m., space is limited in the lap pool with scheduled time for swim teams. The facility will be open on Sunday of the holiday weekend from noon to 5:45 p.m., with open swim scheduled for the entire period.

Similarly, the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will host public skate sessions from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday; 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. on Saturday; and 2:45-5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, contact the Swim Center at 605-394-5223 and the Ice Arena at 605-394-6161.

