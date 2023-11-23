Small Business Saturday kicks off the holiday shopping season for local businesses

(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Small businesses spend all year gearing up for the holidays.

In just a few days, these streets will be packed with shoppers ready to kick off the holiday season. The perfect day to start? None other than Small Business Saturday. Saturday, Nov. 25 is the day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

“At Roaming Around, we believe in shopping local, we’ve all heard the statement- ‘If it supports your community, it supports your police department, fire department, and all the necessities it takes to keep your community going’. But we really believe, I believe, that you know it gets you involved in your community,” says Jon Machacek, a Sales Associate with Roaming Around.

Small businesses not only add economic benefits to their community but charitable and innovative ones as well, giving people an opportunity to support their local economy.

The Holiday Kickoff in Downtown Rapid City is the perfect day to buy local.

“So along with having all of our vendors, they are also their own small businesses, we’ll have a bunch of people downtown to shop at our downtown businesses as well. So it’s really great to have all these people come down, do some holiday shopping, get some good food, get some cool gifts for people; and just create a great, wonderful, winter atmosphere,” Austin Himley explained, the event coordinator of Main Street Square.

Days like Small Business Saturday are crucial to the survival of local businesses and Rapid City is one of many places kicking off the holiday shopping season in support.

“It makes people aware of what’s going on in their community, you know it gets people out. Gets them talking to neighbors and friends and getting involved in the community,” Machacek concludes.

