One lucky turkey avoided an early “grave-y”

Mayor Jason Salamun pardoned Giblet Johansson.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday at the White House, President Biden pardoned two turkeys, Liberty and Bell, and on Wednesday in Rapid City, Mayor Jason Salamun granted clemency to Giblet Johansson.

This is the third year of sparing a turkey from being the centerpiece of the holiday meal. The public voted online to choose which bird would be pardoned, and the vote came down to two turkeys, Feather Fawcett or Giblet Johansson. After pardoning Giblet Johansson, Mayor Salamun took a minute to remind the public this event means more than just saving a turkey from being the main course on Thanksgiving Day.

”Most of all I think it’s an opportunity just to make us pause and remember what we are celebrating. We’re celebrating Thanksgiving and were giving gratitude for all God’s blessings in our lives,” said Salamun.

Giblet Johansson will now retire to Bear Butte Farms near Sturgis, where it will live the rest of its life playing shuffleboard and watching television with the other retired turkeys.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hours before the Rapid City Council meeting various city organizations gathered in front of...
Continued ‘Calls for Action’ by Rapid City community and organizations
NDN Collective held a sit-in at the Pennington County State's Attorney's office Tuesday.
Pennington County State’s Attorney will continue to do what is right for the community
Conversations about organizations available to homeless individuals where held at the November...
Rapid City Council addresses homeless resources amid winter concerns
In a decisive and resolute act of justice, Seventh Circuit Judge Matthew Brown handed down a...
Man gets forty years for brutal killing of Box Elder woman
A German cuisine in the Black Hills
Multicultural restaurants are migrating to the Black Hills

Latest News

How students would cook a turkey and for how long.
First graders tells us how they would cook a turkey
The national average for a gallon of gas continues to decline as the holidays quickly approach,...
Gas prices continue to take a tumble ahead of Thanksgiving
Mayor Jason Salamun pardoned Giblet Johansson.
One lucky turkey avoided an early “grave-y”
How would students cook a turkey and for how long?
First graders tells us how they would cook a turkey