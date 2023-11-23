One lucky turkey avoided an early “grave-y”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday at the White House, President Biden pardoned two turkeys, Liberty and Bell, and on Wednesday in Rapid City, Mayor Jason Salamun granted clemency to Giblet Johansson.

This is the third year of sparing a turkey from being the centerpiece of the holiday meal. The public voted online to choose which bird would be pardoned, and the vote came down to two turkeys, Feather Fawcett or Giblet Johansson. After pardoning Giblet Johansson, Mayor Salamun took a minute to remind the public this event means more than just saving a turkey from being the main course on Thanksgiving Day.

”Most of all I think it’s an opportunity just to make us pause and remember what we are celebrating. We’re celebrating Thanksgiving and were giving gratitude for all God’s blessings in our lives,” said Salamun.

Giblet Johansson will now retire to Bear Butte Farms near Sturgis, where it will live the rest of its life playing shuffleboard and watching television with the other retired turkeys.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.