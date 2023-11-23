KOTA Cares Christmas Toy Drive brings presents to children across the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Picture this, it’s Christmas Day and children across KOTA Territory are tearing open their presents from Santa.

This sounds like a joyful way to spend that merry day, however, not all parents will get to see that joy in their child’s eye.

To help get more presents under the tree, Santa and his elves sent a letter to staff at KOTA Territory News and we are hosting the KOTA Cares Christmas Toy Drive.

To donate go to Books-A-Million, you will see books and toys behind the cash register, and from there you can pick whatever you want to buy a kid this Christmas.

“Kids will have a happy holiday season, we always love to promote books, promote literacy. My husband came from a huge family, and they had to rely on the generosity of the community to get their Christmas present, so I like to pay it forward,” said Tammy Barrow, general manager at BAM.

Or you can head over to Pet Smart and buy a stuffed animal for a child in need.

The last day to donate to the KOTA Cares Christmas Toy Drive will be Dec. 8.

“I think that every kid deserves to have that wonder, that joy, that amazement of, wow it’s Christmas I have a present. For us to to be able provide that, I think means more than any other part of the toy drive,” said Melissa Jones, store lead for Pet Smart.

If you want to grab a toy for your child, there are two chances.

Dec. 3 at the Sturgis Veterans Club from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. or Dec. 10 at the Central States Fairgrounds from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. or until all the toys have been handed out.

To grab a toy, you must bring proof of guardianship such as a birth certificate, Medicaid card, tribal or school I.D.

Drop-off locations for the KOTA Cares Christmas Toy Drive include:

Crate

Sturgis Vets Club

Sturgis Bowling Alley

Kickstands

Slash J Saloon

Bad Cat Tattoo

Mike Stevenson at State Farm Insurance in Rapid City

To donate to the toy drive, click here.

