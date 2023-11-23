Forecast for holiday shopping this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Retail Federation says that holiday spending is forecast to hit between 957 and 966 billion dollars this holiday season. Online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, are expected to increase between 7% and 9% to a total of between $273.7 billion and $278.8 billion. That figure is up from $255.8 billion last year.

Shoppers will find full shelves with great gift ideas in South Dakota stores this holiday season. Retailers are ready to greet customers with gifts to meet all needs, from stocking stuffers to high-end items. “Local stores are pulling out all the stops to make sure customers can find the right item at the right price,” said South Dakota Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “They’re being creative and making it fun to seek out the perfect gift, whether in-store or online.”Frank Night Pipe of Prairie Edge Retail Sales states, ” All the sales are from in-store; you know, we do have online sales, but people do want to come to Prairie Edge; it’s kind of all about the experience.”

“Mom-and-pop shops across South Dakota are making the shopping experience fun,” said Sanderson. “We encourage people to check out what’s happening in their hometown businesses to help make this holiday the best ever,” Sanderson notes that the supply chain has improved this year, so retailers are ready to supply the products that customers want. A strong economy in the state will also help to make this a bright holiday season.

Night Pipe says that gifts you find locally are not typically available in big box stores, stating, “We have that unique gift; that’s what we offer, you are not going to see it at Target; you’re not going to see it at Walmart, however, at Prairie Edge, we have a lot of handmade items from local artists.”

And the sentiment is felt by up-and-coming local businesses that are about to open their doors for holiday shoppers.

John Gasper, the owner of Zen Hills, stated, “Shop and support any small business that you may have on just your friends list or maybe on your Facebook; all of these small businesses are out there trying to make their dreams happen, and it may cost more to spend with a small business, but that money helps grow people’s dreams and helps their kids get to college when compared to spending that money at Amazon, where it goes to who knows where.”

“While big-box stores have Black Friday Small business Saturday, that’s kind of what kicks it off for us downtown, so we get a lot of people in,” Night Pipe stated.

