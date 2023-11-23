Colder temperatures with some snow likely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Off and on snow showers are likely this Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will stay steady in the 20s to near 30°, but begin to fall into the afternoon hours. Accumulations are most likely across Wyoming and far southwest South Dakota. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for northern Campbell County, the Weston County plains, the southern Black Hills and Fall River County. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern Campbell County and Sheridan County.

A few flurries will linger into Friday with cloudy skies in place. It will be the coldest day of the forecast with high temperatures ranging from the teens to 20s.

The weekend will start off chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s. It will be a cold Festival of Lights where temperatures will be falling into the lower 20s and the wind chill will be dropping into the lower teens. Be sure to have warm clothing and a warm beverage - like coffee or hot cocoa! Sunday will see temperatures warm up a bit more as some spots come closer to 40°. However, expect gusty winds Sunday as a trough moves southeast across the area.

Warmer air returns next week with highs likely in the 40s for many and some spots flirting with 50° by the middle of the week!

