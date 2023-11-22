Warm today, but cold and at times snowy Thanksgiving Day.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have plenty of sunshine on tap for today. High temperatures will soar into the 50s and 60s. Clouds will begin to arrive later in the afternoon hours across northwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming ahead of a cold front, which will bring major changes for Thanksgiving.

Rain and snow showers will be possible late tonight, but precipitation will change over to all snow by Thursday morning and continue off and on for much of the day. The heaviest snow will fall across Wyoming and into far southwest South Dakota. Lighter accumulations are possible across the foothills from Rapid City up to Spearfish, but a strong high pressure on the plains will throw dry air our way and try to choke off a lot of the snow.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for the counties of Sheridan, Campbell, western Weston and Fall River from Wednesday night through Friday.  4″ to 8″ of snow is possible for those locations, with isolated higher amounts possible, especially into southern Campbell County near Wright. This will make holiday travel very difficult.

Cold air will hang around Friday and into the weekend with highs ranging from the 20s to the 30s for many. The Festival of Lights in downtown Rapid City will be a cold one with temperatures in the lower 20s and wind chill values in the low teens. Dress appropriately to stay as warm as possible.

Next week will be dry with slowly moderating temperatures.

