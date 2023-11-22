Rapid City parking garage fully open again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Parking downtown should be a little more stress-free as the Sixth Street parking garage is fully open and operational again.

At the start of the year, construction began on the parking garage to weatherproof some areas as well as replace some parts that have degraded over time. The stairwells on the garage are now enclosed with glass panels to help prevent the steps from getting icy as well as replacing metal in the structure that began to corrode.

Rod Johnson with Rapid City says these repairs were long overdue.

This structure originally was built in 1998 and with the third-floor addition coming on about ten years later. So we haven’t really done any major work on the facility since then,” said Rod Johnson an operations management engineer with Rapid City.

In honor of the construction finishing and to incentivize people to come to Main Street Square, parking will be free at the garage starting on Thanksgiving through Sunday.

“We just want to encourage people to come downtown and Main Street Square and other downtown organizations have a lot of activities and events going on so we just want to make sure we get as many people downtown as we can,” said Anna Gilligan the parking operations manager for Rapid City.

Gilligan says parking will also be free on Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.