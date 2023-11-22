Multicultural restaurants are migrating to the Black Hills

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -While the Midwest is well-known for food staples like beef, dairy, and walleye a culinary revolution is underway as new flavors make their way to the Mount Rushmore state.

Multicultural restaurants are on the rise in the Black Hills, bringing a diverse array of foods beyond the traditional Midwestern cuisine.

“We serve the authentic Bangladesh recipe here is all of our like family or recipe try it in different ways, and it’s like an Indian sub-continental recipe, and it’s a new addition in Rapid City Not even in Rapid City I would say it’s in the whole South Dakota even all of the surrounding states,” said Bengal Kitchen owner Shemon Aktar Shezar.

Some have said that Sioux Falls is the best city in the state for ethnic restaurants due to an influx of immigrants, however, the western part of the state isn’t far behind.

One restaurant owner is expanding to showcase German culture in the Black Hills.

“We’re going to open up Berlin in Spearfish. It’ll have a different atmosphere. It’ll be a little more big city. So, we’re gonna go for it there. We love this. This is a little more rural, you know? So, we do kind of the wall just that here, you know, a cozy and yeah, so then we’re going to bring a little bit, a little bit more city, you know not too much but a little bit,” said The Sled Haus owner Mickey Staeckeler.

Not only does a variety of foods expand diners’ taste buds -- but also their understanding and acceptance of different cultures. Diverse seasonings can also have health benefits.

“Turmeric is also very good for our health and ginger, Cumin. So those are all has a lot of benefit to our health, and it makes the food flavorful too. So that way I would say you were eating healthy food, but you are enjoying the food,” said Shezar

The Bengel Kitchen opened in Rapid City in May, while the expansion for the upcoming Berlin Restaurant in Spearfish should be done by 2024 spring.

