Leaning into the holiday spirit with Eileen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Meet Eileen, the 2023 holiday tree that was placed in Main Street Square.

She got her name because she is leaning to one side.

It is unknown what happened to Eileen and why she decided to favor one side over the other.

“This year’s tree is the largest we’ve ever had, and it ended up quite not as planned, and we have a little bit of a tilt,” said Callie Meyer, executive director of Downtown Rapid City and Main Street Square.

Although she is leaning to one side, Meyer said that the tree is extremely stable and won’t fall down.

And Eileen is a local tree, straight from the heart of the Black Hills.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments that people were sad we cut down such a beautiful tree, but this tree the roots were starting to lift up the sidewalk that it was near, so it was going to need to come down anyway. So were giving a second life to the tree,” said Meyer.

Eileen will remain in downtown Rapid City until New Years.

Once the tree is taken down, the wood is used for wood burning stoves.

If anyone is interested in donating a tree for next year, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.