Cooking with Eric - Cranberry Buffalo Chili

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here is a unique way to use cranberry sauce, other than serving is as a relish side! And this chili recipe calls for buffalo - a lean meat, but you are welcome to use lean ground beef if you like.

Start by sautéing in a skillet or Dutch oven 1 pound of ground buffalo with 2 minced garlic cloves until meat is no longer pink.

Then add 1 cup of picante sauce (or salsa if you can’t find picante), 1 can of refried beans, 1 can of diced tomatoes and 1 tablespoon chili powder. Heat to boiling, then heat to low and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add 1 can whole berry cranberry sauce and 1 can of dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Heat thoroughly.

Serve hot with your favorite toppings, if desired.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.