Adjusted holiday schedules at landfill, Rapid Transit, and library

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City offices will be closed on both Thursday and Friday in recognition of Thanksgiving.

This includes the City Hall facility and all City administrative offices. The Rapid City Landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will operate during normal hours on Friday and Saturday of the holiday week. Trash collections have been adjusted accordingly, however, Friday trash collections will remain the same. Trash collections for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday were picked up a day early this week.

Rapid Transit System services, including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride operations, will be suspended on both Thursday and Friday.

The Rapid City Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed on both Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will resume normal hours on Saturday.

