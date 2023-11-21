Rapid City Council addresses homeless resources amid winter concerns

Conversations about organizations available to homeless individuals where held at the November 20 Rapid City Council meeting.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, at the Rapid City Council meeting, a discussion was held regarding three resources available to the city’s homeless community.

The resources talked about were the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, the Care Campus, and the Hope Center. The purpose was to get information about what the organizations do to get people into the colder winter months.

“I want to make sure that the community is not confused that there is no place to go when you’re cold because that message is that getting out is dangerous. In fact, on those cold nights, there is a place to go, and that is important. I am not saying that it is ideal; I’m not saying that everything that we’re doing everything perfect,” explained Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun.

For the Hope Center, this was also an opportunity to give an update on their situation and a way for the council to thank them for their years of service to the city.

The Hope Center is still set to close its doors on Dec. 8.

