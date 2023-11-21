Paralyzed hospital volunteer spreads cheer to patients and staff

Pete Wright shares how volunteering at Sentara RMH has helped keep a positive outlook on life. (SOURCE: WHSV)
By Chelsea Church and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Making a trip to the hospital can be a scary experience for a lot of people, but Pete Wright has devoted his time to showing others that there is always something to smile about.

Wright has been volunteering at Sentara RMH for more than 16 years. He said he’s never had a bad day, and each week he helps at least one other person have a better day.

“There’s nowhere that I go that I can’t get a smile,” Wright said.

Every Wednesday, Wright can be found riding through the halls of Sentara RMH looking to brighten someone’s day.

“To make people happy, to make ‘em smile and to help where I can, when I can, with what I have. That’s my goal in life, to help others,” Wright said.

Over the years he’s added items to his cart and has worn several different costumes, but his go-to is his Cat in the Hat outfit.

“Sometimes I think I’ve over did it. I get a lot of comments of the animals and things that I have,” Wright said.

However, Wright said he loves it and so do the people he meets. He said the interactions he has with others are more valuable than any paycheck.

“I’ve had some people say, ‘Do you get paid?’ And I say, ‘I sure do, but it’s not in money,’” he said.

Wright started volunteering in 2004 after his wife passed away and a total knee replacement forced him into an early retirement.

“They got me to volunteering in the east side and the west side of the old hospital transporting patients to and fro across the hospital to the cancer center and back and everything, and I just loved it,” Wright said.

In 2017, when a slipped disc paralyzed him from the waist down, volunteering was one thing that kept him going and got him walking again.

“The only thing that was on my mind while I was doing that rehab and going through that was, ‘How am I going to do this in the hospital?’ and, ‘How am I going to go to church?’” Wright said.

Even through the difficult times in his life, Wright noted how volunteering at Sentara RMH taught him you can find joy in even the smallest things.

“Life goes on, and there are so many things, but there’s so many good things, too. A lot of times we don’t recognize the good things enough,” Wright said.

He hopes he can help make the world a better place one smile at a time.

“No one person can help everyone, but one person can help someone,” Wright said.

Wright hopes to continue volunteering at Sentara RMH for as long as he can. He has no plans to slow down any time soon.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a decisive and resolute act of justice, Seventh Circuit Judge Matthew Brown handed down a...
Man gets forty years for brutal killing of Box Elder woman
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning
Authorities said the driver of this car was charged with driving under the influence after...
South Dakota tops nation in drunken driving-related fatalities over Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 1 person dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey.
Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey
Outlaw Square will have ice skating and ice bumper cars until April 2024.
Glide into Deadwood for some winter fun
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas