Nearly 1,400 gallons of liquid waste collected at household waste disposal event

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly 1,400 gallons of waste, toxic material, and hundreds of fluorescent light bulbs were collected at the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event hosted by the City’s Solid Waste Division last month.

“Two years ago we had a huge response as people brought by their collections of materials that had built up during the COVID period,” said City Solid Waste Outreach Coordinator Ria Hannon. “During COVID, many homeowners worked on at-home projects from roofing, lighting, painting, and other various renovation projects. We knew this year the numbers would be down by comparison but there was still a lot collected.

“These items will no longer be stored in garages, attics, basements, and around homes or tossed improperly in the trash collection process.”

Hannon said this year’s numbers included 594 fluorescent light bulbs, 275 gallons of antifreeze, 715 gallons of flammable liquids, and 391 gallons of other various liquids.

At the recent waste collection event, a total of 843 pounds of food and $683 were donated to support Feeding South Dakota.

In addition to the food and money, the event collected waste and toxic materials. The event, which is held once every two years, saw 483 cars pass through the gates at Central States Fairgrounds.

The previous event was held in October 2021, which was the first event held after the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported to have a record number of vehicles and collections of materials. Over 1,127 vehicles passed through the Central States Fair gates during the October 2021 event, dropping off approximately 5,000 gallons of waste and toxic material, which was double the amount of waste collected in 2019. The event also resulted in 3,323 pounds of donated food and $2,505 in cash donations.

